LPSO warns residents of latest phone scam involving gift cards

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about the latest scam going around.
LPSO officials say this week, a business in the parish got a call from a “Deputy Zachary Miller” with LPSO. The sheriff’s office says there is no Deputy Zachary Miller working for the office. This “deputy” told the business manager he had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court. To avoid arrest, the “deputy” told the business manager to call a separate number. When he did so, he was told stay on the phone, visit a local store to buy gift cards, then read the gift card numbers over the phone.
LPSO says it’s investigating the incident. The office is encouraging people to not give out personal information to unknown sources. LPSO says it will never call citizens to ask for gift cards. The office also encourages anyone who receives one of these calls to jot down any info they can and report it to law enforcement. Call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.