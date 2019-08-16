LPSO warns residents of latest phone scam involving gift cards

LPSO officials say this week, a business in the parish got a call from a “Deputy Zachary Miller” with LPSO. The sheriff’s office says there is no Deputy Zachary Miller working for the office. This “deputy” told the business manager he had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court. To avoid arrest, the “deputy” told the business manager to call a separate number. When he did so, he was told stay on the phone, visit a local store to buy gift cards, then read the gift card numbers over the phone.