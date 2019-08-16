Lowery Elementary prepares for LEAP tests with hype videos

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Lowery Elementary School are eagerly starting off the 2019-20 school year in Donaldsonville.
“I feel confident that I passed the LEAP and I’m moving on,” 4th grader Antonio Herbert said.
“They teach you in a fun way and they always prepare you for LEAP," 6th grader Brennan Daggs said.
The children are actually proud and excited to talk about standardized testing. Part of that may have to do with the annual hype video that premieres at a pep rally ahead of LEAP testing every year.
“It just gives me a little more amp because I already know I’m gonna’ pass,” 5th grader Ind’ya Scott said.
“We came up with the idea of putting together a motivational video. We have pep rallies before testing and so it was a way for us to put ourselves out there in a way that really appealed to our students,” Lowery Elementary School Principal Karen Daigle said.
Teachers like Kristopher Lewis become celebrities to their students after the videos air.
“Within two days, 90% of the school knew all the worlds. I had a student in my class who would repeat my verse word for word every day before we got started, hand motions and all, so the kids really love it,” Lewis said.
The videos get thousands of likes, comments, and shares. Plus, they are working for the students. The method is lifting spirits and test scores.
Brennan Daggs started third grade struggling in math, but ended fifth grade as Lowery Elementary School’s Student of the Year. His mother was blown away.
“Now he wants to be a chef. He wants to be a YouTube programmer. He never had that type of confidence and Lowery Elementary did that for him,” Daggs’ mother Andrea Wade said.
The growth score at the school continues to go up and is meeting goals set by the state.
“The academics is one thing, but when you can make a child feel good about themselves? That is something that’s priceless,” Wade said.
