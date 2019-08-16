Lighthouse Louisiana facility on Flannery Road unveils renovations after flooding in 2016

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lighthouse Louisiana’s facility on Flannery Road is getting a new look.
The organization, which provides jobs and free services for people with disabilities, unveiled their renovations three years after the building took on water in the August 2016 floods. The organization produces custom paper cups for big clients and mostly hires the blind and deaf.
“I will tell you, this place looks better than it did before the flood. We got to see the generosity of the people of Baton Rouge and how they really came together to support us,” said Renee Vidrine, CEO and president of Lighthouse Louisiana.
Lighthouse Louisiana says while the renovations were going on, they got a lot of help from partner organizations.
