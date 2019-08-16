Liberty Lagoon to close this weekend because of equipment failure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Liberty Lagoon Waterpark will be closed this weekend because of equipment failure, according to a Friday release from BREC.
The water park will be closed August 17 and 18. BREC expects the water park will resume full operations by next weekend for normal off-season operating hours.
All planned weekly events and programming are still on schedule for the park.
For other park and maintenance updates, please contact Crystal North at 225-923-3202, or send an email to libertylagoon@brec.org.
