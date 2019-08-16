Frozen, raw pet food recalled due to salmonella, listeria risk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled 35 lots each of 23 different Texas Tripe pet foods due to possible salmonella and/or listeria contamination.
The FDA says pet owners should not feed their animals certain lots of Texas Tripe raw pet food. The food should instead be thrown away. The food reportedly poses a risk to both human and animal health.
The FDA says consumers should also clean their fridges or freezers where the food was stored after disposing of it, as well as any bowls, utensils, surfaces, or toys the food may have touched.
The food was sold in the following states:
- Alabama
- Airzona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
Click here for a full list of recalled products.
