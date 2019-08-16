FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for weekend; Sunday looks wetter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a hot and mainly dry Friday across the WAFB region, but we are going to see some changes into the weekend.
Saturday morning should start out dry for most of the region, but the First Alert forecast has scattered showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. After a daybreak start in the mid 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods, afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s before scattered rains arrive. The way it looks now, less than half of the area will see rain Saturday, with rain chances posted it 40% for the viewing area.
Sunday looks wetter though. Although the morning should be mostly dry across the area, the Storm Team is posting Sunday rain chances at 60% for the afternoon and early evening. Sunday’s clouds and rain should keep the daytime highs around 90° for most neighborhoods.
The good news is neither weekend day is expected to be a complete washout. Most WAFB communities can expect 1” of rain or less for their two-day totals, although isolated bullseyes of 2” or more can’t be ruled out. And while one or two strong to severe storms may develop somewhere in the WAFB region over the weekend, organized severe weather is not a part of the weekend forecast.
Monday looks like it could be the wettest day of the 10-day spell, with rain chances currently set at 70%. Rain is likely again Tuesday and then we go to a daily pattern of scattered mainly afternoon rains (around 50% each day) for the rest of the week and into the following weekend. Morning minimums will run in the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge through the week with afternoon highs around 90° to the lower 90s.
The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. While the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking a few weak tropical waves, no development is expected over the next five days or more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.