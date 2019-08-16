FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase for weekend; Sunday looks wetter

Monday looks like it could be the wettest day of the 10-day spell, with rain chances currently set at 70%. Rain is likely again Tuesday and then we go to a daily pattern of scattered mainly afternoon rains (around 50% each day) for the rest of the week and into the following weekend. Morning minimums will run in the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge through the week with afternoon highs around 90° to the lower 90s.