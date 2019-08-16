FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for rain going up for weekend

We stay mainly dry today with only a few showers possible south of Baton Rouge. Highs today top out in the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory is not expected. Rain chances will be on the increase going into the weekend. Sunday will be wetter than Saturday. Rain coverage will be scattered Saturday and likely on Sunday. Temperatures will take a dip especially Sunday as we may not reach 90° before clouds and rain arrive.