EBRSO holds 10th Annual Awards Banquet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office held its 10th Annual Awards Banquet Thursday, Aug. 15 at Healing Place Church to honor the men and women in the department who have gone above and beyond what’s expected of them.
“You have a difficult and important job,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said at the ceremony. “And while the tide of opinion changes from one day to the next, you go from being esteemed to being questioned, your commitment to service and to safety never wavers. For that I commend you. I want you to know that despite not always hearing it, you are appreciated. Always.”
Deputies received awards for things such as Deputy of the Year, Life Saving, and Distinguished Service.
Award recipients are as follows:
- Patrol Deputy of the Year - Deputy Kyle Toups
- Communications Deputy of the Year - Deputy Keola Turner
- Uniform Patrol Supervisor of the Year - Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
- Community Oriented Policing Deputy of the Year - Deputy Yoni Canales
- Community Oriented Policing Supervisor of the Year - Sergeant Leroy Griffin
- Detective of the Year - Corporal Perry Frith
- Detective Supervisor of the Year - Lieutenant Shawn Lewis Colbert
- Corrections Deputy of the Year - Deputy John Dunlap
- Corrections Supervisor of the Year - Lieutenant James Sandridge
- Civil Division Employee of the Year - Deputy Steve Jones
- Administrative/Support Services Employee of the Year - Bridgette Fresina
- Reserve Deputies of the Year - Deputies Anthony Lim and Frank Zapata
- School Crossing Guard of the Year - Joan Edwards
Lifesaving Award
- Deputy Trevor Dismukes
- Deputy James Hammett
- Lieutenant Glen Leblanc
- Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
- Sergeant Edward Nicholson
- Corporal James Harbin
- Corporal Brandon Gilmore
- Sergeant Steven Jones
- Corporal William Head
- Deputy Devon Johnson
- Deputy Brady Davis
Distinguished Service Award
- Lieutenant Edward Dwayne Wheeler
- Sergeant Kevin Johnson
Sheriff Gautreaux’s Above and Beyond Award - Stephanie Hicks
25 Years of Service
- Captain Troy L. Mims - Judicial Processing
- Captain Andrew Stevens Jr. - Night Supervisor
- Lieutenant Charles R. Pelletier - Traffic
- Lieutenant Charles R. Foster, Jr. - Burglary
- Lieutenant Patti J. Freeman - Detectives
- Lieutenant Joseph W. Bell - Kleinpeter Substation
- Lieutenant John W. Presley Jr. - Internal Affairs
- Lieutenant Edward Jones Jr. - Prison Commissary
- Lieutenant Stephen P. Hill - Burglary
- Sergeant Jon P. Mistretta - Narcotics
- Sergeant Darrel J. Ruth - Corrections Shift Security
- Sergeant James W. Cooper - Narcotics
- Sergeant Kevin L. Davis - Zachary Substation
- Sergeant Timothy G. Drevecky - Prison Food Services
- Corporal William R. Head - Corrections Shift Security
- Corporal Derrick B. Valentine - Prison Commissary
- Corporal Kevin P. Chenier - Financial Crimes
- Deputy Mark G. Sturges - Civil Foreclosures
- Deputy Leo Kling, III - Judicial Processing
- Deputy Cline A. Breland - Judicial Processing
- Deputy Larry A. James Jr. - Prison Transportation
- Deputy Ronald H. Landry - Judicial Processing
- Deputy Michael J. Tuminello - Prison Recreation
- Deputy Roberta M. Hotard - Latent Prints
- Deputy Andrew Z. Norman - CIU
- Deputy Joe A. Bambarger - Tax Office/Enforcement
- Amy E. Maggio - Purchasing
30 Years of Service
- Major Anthony E. Ponton - Chief of Street Crimes
- Captain Ronald M. Boucher - Auto Theft
- Captain Willie B. Douglas Jr. - Tax Office/Enforcement
- Captain Margaret S. Davis - School Drugs Task Force
- Lieutenant James D. Sandridge Jr. - Central Booking
- Lieutenant Darrell C. Baxter - Fleet Operations
- Lieutenant Blake E. Banta - SCAT
- Sergeant Joshua D. McNicoll - Zachary Substation
- Sergeant Kenneth P. Jackson - Auto Theft
- Corporal Eric L. Chauvin - Courtroom Security
- Deputy Freddie L. Selders - Judicial Processing
- Deputy Donelle D. Kwan - Judicial Processing
Retired with 25 Years of Service or More
- Deputy Gregory M. McLean - 41 Years of Service
- Sergeant Carol G. Landry - 37 Years, 7 Months of Service
- Wanda S. Boyette - 35 Years of Service
- Deputy Sylvia L. Ball - 34 Years of Service
- Connie N. Schroeder - 33 Years, 8 Months of Service
- Lieutenant Jonathan E. Ned - 29 Years, 4 Months of Service
- Lieutenant Allen T. Bourdier - 26 Years of Service
- Lois A. Paynes - 25 Years of Service
