Computer Heaven employee stops thief by jumping in man’s escape vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jordan Francis took a wild ride Thursday, Aug. 16 after a man attempted to steal a laptop from Computer Heaven on Florida Boulevard.
"When he was pulling off, I was, and then I just waved at my coworkers,” Francis said, laughing. “Didn't know if I was going to be back."
Francis chased after the man who ran out of the store with a $700 laptop and jumped into the bed of his truck.
"He hopped in the car, locked the door,” he said. “I tried to open the door, get the computer, so I just hopped in the back of the truck.”
“He hit like 20, 30 in the parking lot trying to shake me. You know, going down Oak Villa, started passing Clerk Security, that’s when he really was putting on the brakes to get me out of the car. I started dialing 911,” Francis said.
The man was inside the store for about 15 minutes acting like he was going to buy a computer. When it came time to pay, that’s when he darted.
“I didn’t want anyone to steal our merchandise, you know? I’ve had retail experience before this and my manager in my first job in retail, you know, he never really let people steal, so it’s just not what I do," said Francis.
The crook eventually realized he was not going to shake Francis and stopped in the Walmart parking lot just down the road.
“He just rolls down the window, hands out the laptop, I hop out the bed of the truck, then he starts to drive away and I stop him and I ensure that he gives me the charger as well,” Francis said.
While his boss was pleased he got the laptop back, he was not too happy he chased the thief into his truck.
"Of course, obviously, I’ve spent some time training my guys. You do not go after people if they steal something,” said Darren Vallaire, owner of Computer Heaven. “You get their license number, that’s it.”
Francis says he realizes now it was probably not a good idea to jump in the truck, but he’s happy with the end result.
"It was a horrible decision, but I got the computer back so that’s all that matters,” Francis said.
His efforts did not go unrewarded. Vallaire bought him lunch for going the extra mile.
Vallaire did file a police report on this incident. He asks if anyone knows anything about the man seen in the videos to call police.
