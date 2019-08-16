The Chimes restaurant sued by former employees alleging management pressured them to work off the clock

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Chimes restaurant, in addition to several of its management-level employees, is named in a lawsuit sparked by three former servers who allege they were, at times, pressured to work unpaid in a cost-cutting scheme.
The filing says managers at Chimes told the employees, Karly Kyzaer, Sarah Little, and Elizabeth Pruitt, they could not work “on the clock” more than 40 hours in a single workweek. However, the filing goes on to say employees were told they could maximize their tips by working several hours unpaid, including performing some required “non-tippable” duties they were advised not to “clock in” for.
“Plaintiffs were told that, if they wished to maximize the number of lunch and dinner shifts that they could work in a single week, they would have to perform their mandatory pre- and post shift work off the clock. For example, The Chimes opens for lunch every day at 11 a.m., but servers are required to arrive at 10 a.m. in order to roll silverware, move tables and chairs into place, and perform various other tasks,” the filing reads. “To maximize the number of tipped shifts they could work, plaintiffs were encouraged not to clock in when they arrived at 10 a.m., but to wait until they were assigned their first table to clock in. This would normally be anywhere between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m."
The lawsuit goes on to state servers at Chimes restaurants are required to spend between 45 minutes and an hour cleaning the restaurant, rolling silverware, making sure sauce bottles are full, and attending to other routine tasks.
“If the plaintiffs wished to work the maximum number of shifts possible, they would also have to perform this post-shift side work off the clock, and without compensation,” the filing states.
Under the alleged system, unpaid work could add up to as many 15 hours per week, according to the lawsuit.
The three employees claim the practice has become “the norm” at Chimes’ three locations, two of which are in Baton Rouge and one of which is in Covington.
An attorney representing Chimes issued a statement Friday, Aug. 16 stating the defense has not had an "adequate opportunity to review the lawsuit. The attorney did say, however, that the restaurant is “a good corporate citizen to its employees and [the] community.”
“Their plan was simple – by announcing the rule that servers could not be clocked in for more than 40 hours per week, defendants knew that most of their servers would perform their non-tipped work off the clock in order to maximize the number of tipped meal shifts they could work,” the lawsuit states.
Workers who refused to work off the clock would be limited in the number of shifts they could work, according to the lawsuit.
The three servers are requesting a judge allow current and former servers who worked at any of the three locations in the last three years to join the lawsuit.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.