WANTED: Man wanted for threatening to kill, shooting man in 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of shooting another man back in July of 2017.
BRPD says Charles Hunt IV, 27, is wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. Hunt is 6′ 1″ tall, weighs about 150 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Detectives believe in July of 2017, Hunt shot a man who was standing outside of a home on Flora Lane. It was learned Hunt had reportedly threatened to kill the man days prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information on Hunt’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or send an anonymous email via www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.