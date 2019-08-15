SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Charles Catholic Comets

The recently inducted LHSAA hall of fame member spent his early years in the college ranks before landing in Laplace. In 2018, Monica said goodbye to 20 seniors who went 8-4, finishing with a six game win streak before bowing out in the playoffs. There aren’t that many seniors this year, but one is quarterback Justin Dumas, who returns to take aim at an elusive state championship. Dumas says despite losing Taylor Miller, he still has a committee of six experienced returning receivers he can target.