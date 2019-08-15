SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Charles Catholic Comets

LAPLACE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop 55 is calling on Frank Monica’s Comets of St. Charles Catholic High School. While Sportsline is turning 30 this year, Monica begins his 50th year coaching football.
“You know, football is still football. The field is still 100 yards long and 53 yards wide. You know, kids still make the same mistakes and still do good things as they’ve always done," Monica said.
The recently inducted LHSAA hall of fame member spent his early years in the college ranks before landing in Laplace. In 2018, Monica said goodbye to 20 seniors who went 8-4, finishing with a six game win streak before bowing out in the playoffs. There aren’t that many seniors this year, but one is quarterback Justin Dumas, who returns to take aim at an elusive state championship. Dumas says despite losing Taylor Miller, he still has a committee of six experienced returning receivers he can target.
“He’s a good leader and I think he’s an even better person. He’s really a talented kid in a lot of respects. He plays three sports, he can play music," Monica said.
“I truly believe that we can pass for over 1,000 yards this year, because towards the end of the year during the playoffs, we started developing our passing game, and during 7 on 7 we started getting better at that," Dumas said.
<roussel: “he’s a great guy. His leadership is phenomenal. And he’s going to lead this team.”> <narcisse: “everybody talks about winning a state championship, and of course i want to win that, of course! But at the end of the season, you just want to know that you gave your all to this team.”>
