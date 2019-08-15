SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Riverside Rebels

RESERVE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp is winding down as jamboree week approaches and one of those games will feature Riverside Academy squaring off against South Plaquemines.
The Rebels are looking to bounce back from a 3-7 season in 2018.
Since their Division III state title in 2016, the Rebels are 8-12 in two seasons. Kevin Dizer took some bumps and bruises in his first year as head coach, with an average margin of defeat last season of 23 points.
It was a tough lesson, but one he says he’s better off for heading into a 2019 season that features games against 5A Thibodaux, Ascension Catholic, Southern Lab, and Newman, among others.
“The main thing is just learning how to get through to the kids from a mental standpoint, not so much a physical standpoint,” said Dizer. Just getting them going every day is the main thing I learned after year one and going through the ringer."
"Summer was great this year; I loved what I saw,” added senior linebacker and defensive end Connor Naquin. “Pretty sure the coaches loved what they saw. Everybody working every morning. Up early, everyone is there, getting it in, grinding.”
