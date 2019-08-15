LSU gymnastics welcomes Alyona Shchennikova

Shchennikova, who trained at 5280 Gymnastics, has competed internationally at the Gymnix International, City of Jesolo Trophy and Voronin Cup during her three years as a senior-level gymnast where she owns multiple top-three finishes, including first in the all-around and on bars at the 2018 Voronin Cup and second-place finishes in the all-around and on bars at the 2019 International Gymnix.