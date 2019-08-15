Lobster BLT

This Lobster BLT is our rendition of a Lobster Roll. (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | August 15, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 3:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may be familiar with the famous Lobster Rolls of New England. In many parts of the country such as south Louisiana, we love a full-sized, hearty, handful of a sandwich. This Lobster BLT is our rendition of a Lobster Roll.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 lobster tails, cooked and meat chopped

12 slices applewood-smoked bacon, cooked

6 pieces butter lettuce, washed and dried

6 slices Creole tomato

6 large croissants or French bread baguettes OR 12 slices bread

¾ cup mayonnaise

Creole mustard to taste

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Method:

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, lemon juice, tarragon, thyme, salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce and mix well.

If using croissants or French bread, using a bread knife, halve them lengthwise. Spread mayonnaise mixture over each side of bread and divide lobster meat evenly among sandwiches.

Top with butter lettuce, tomato, 2 strips of bacon, and a pinch of fresh-crackled black pepper. Top with remaining bread and serve immediately.

