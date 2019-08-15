BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may be familiar with the famous Lobster Rolls of New England. In many parts of the country such as south Louisiana, we love a full-sized, hearty, handful of a sandwich. This Lobster BLT is our rendition of a Lobster Roll.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
3 lobster tails, cooked and meat chopped
12 slices applewood-smoked bacon, cooked
6 pieces butter lettuce, washed and dried
6 slices Creole tomato
6 large croissants or French bread baguettes OR 12 slices bread
¾ cup mayonnaise
Creole mustard to taste
1 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method:
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, lemon juice, tarragon, thyme, salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce and mix well.
If using croissants or French bread, using a bread knife, halve them lengthwise. Spread mayonnaise mixture over each side of bread and divide lobster meat evenly among sandwiches.
Top with butter lettuce, tomato, 2 strips of bacon, and a pinch of fresh-crackled black pepper. Top with remaining bread and serve immediately.
