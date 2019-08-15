Live After Five announces fall 2019 lineup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the Live After Five free concert series have announced the lineup for this fall.
The concerts are held every Friday in City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. The fun gets started at 5 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m.
- Oct. 4 - Parish County Line
- Oct. 11 - 17th Floor
- Oct. 18 - Kenny Neal (Kenny Neal’s Birthday Bash)
- Oct. 25 - That 70s Band + True Spin (Extended show until 9:00 p.m.)
- Nov. 1 - Chee Weez (Costume Night)
- Nov. 8 - Where Y’acht
The concerts are free to attend.
