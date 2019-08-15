Liquor could soon be legal to buy in Town of Livingston

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Not being able to buy liquor in Louisiana seems like a flat out lie.
However, that’s pretty much the case in the Town of Livingston, where basically anything stronger than beer hasn’t been sold for quite some time, but that could soon be changing.
If you’re one of the roughly 2,000 people who live in the town, beer and some wine are pretty much your only choices when it comes to drinking.
“Livingston used to have one or two bars in town and they voted it dry, so I guess it’s, shoot, maybe 60 years it’s been dry or longer,” said David McCreary, mayor of the Town of Livingston.
But that could soon be changing as voters started a petition to loosen some of the alcohol laws, and the town’s board of aldermen recently agreed to let voters decide on the issues.
“It’s been kicked around for several years, a long time really. And so now people will get to decide what they want,” said the mayor.
Voters will decide on five proposals that relate to liquor sales in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, and anything more than 6% alcohol by volume.
“If somebody is in need of something, they’re going to buy it anyways, like they can just take the next exit and they can get it from anywhere,” said Aniqa Zaheer, owner of the Shell on S Frost Road.
She believes having liquor will boost her sales and bring more revenue to the city.
“Ultimately, more taxes and ultimate benefits to everybody I believe,” said Zaheer.
“I won’t have to go further out to get it, just more convenient,” said Elisha White, a resident of the town.
“I don’t drink, it’s not any of my business if anybody drinks, nor is it yours, but let the people decide,” said Mayor McCreary.
Registered voters within the town will be able to decide on those five propositions during a special election taking place Nov. 18.
The mayor says if any of the proposals pass in November, it could be January or February of 2020 before they go into effect.
Read the list of proposals below:
PROPOSITION No. 1
- Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent (6%) alcohol by volume by permitted by package only and not for consumption on the premises in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
PROPOSITION No. 2
- Shall the sale of beverages of alcoholic content containing not more than six percent (6%) alcohol by volume for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
PROPOSITION No. 3
- Shall the sale of beverage alcohol containing one-half of one percent (1/2%) alcohol by volume and above for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
PROPOSITION No. 4
- Shall the sale of beverages of alcohol content containing one-half of one percent (1/2%) alcohol by volume and above by the package only and not for consumption on the premises be permitted in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
PROPOSITION No. 5
- Shall the sale of beverages of high and low alcoholic content be permitted only on the premises of the restaurant establishments which have been issues an “R” permit, as defined by law, in the Town of Livingston, State of Louisiana?
