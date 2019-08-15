Lawmakers approve bonds for Superdome renovation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State Lawmakers voted to approve bonds for a $450 million renovation project that would keep the Saints around for the next several decades.
The Superdome is already a daunting place for opposing teams who have to play the Saints but the new project up for debate could also breathe some new life into the venue.
Governor John Bel Edwards visited Saints camp on Monday to announce the new $450 million deal to renovate the Superdome and secure other long-term agreement to keep the Saints in New Orleans for up to 30 more years.
It would involve the tearing out of the old exit ramps and using that space for new elevators and stairwells and wider concourses.
The deal has been under discussion for months and it could go up for its first vote this morning in Baton Rouge.
Edwards says another goal of the renovation will be to let more light into the stadium. He hopes the new renovation package will help keep the Saints in New Orleans for 15 years with a second 15-year option.
“For several months, we have been working in partnership with the New Orleans Saints and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District behind the scenes on several business matters, including discussions of improvements to the Superdome,” Edwards said. “The first major step happened today when the State Bond Commission approved financing for the LSED. I appreciate the Bond Commission’s support for this project, which I believe is necessary to keep the Superdome competitive for decades to come. The state has committed $90 million to this project, over the course of several years, and I am confident we will be able to meet this obligation.”
He believes the state is close to finalizing a long-term lease that will keep the Saints in the Superdome for years to come.
