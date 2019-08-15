Historic flood fight in Mississippi River over, Corps says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it is closing out its flood fight effort on the Mississippi River after 292 days because the water level has dropped below 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage.
Restrictions on certain construction near the levees of the river have been lifted.
The historic high-water event started almost 10 months ago and lasted almost 70 days longer than the 225-day 1973 high-water event.
This is the longest in the New Orleans District’s history, the Corps said.
This event also marked the first time the Bonnet Carre Spillway was operated in back-to-back years, twice in one year, as well as the longest single opening at 79 days and a combined 123 days open this year.
The Corps is now working with local and state levee boards to reset and restore parts of the flood protection system on the Mississippi and Atchafalya rivers.
