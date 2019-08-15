Gov. Edwards requests federal assistance for areas affected by Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting assistance for those areas affected by Hurricane Barry, which made landfall in July.
Edwards is requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for the state for the storm, which hit July 13 near Intracoastal City with maximum sustained winds of 71 mph and gusts of up to 85 mph. The hurricane caused heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and tornadoes. On top of the heavy rainfall, the state was already dealing with historically high river levels ahead of landfall.
“Federal assistance is necessary to supplement the efforts of our local and state agencies. While the state was ready for this dangerous system, the costs to the state and our local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster related losses are a tremendous burden. We are optimistic President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will understand why this request is necessary,” said Edwards.
The request for a disaster declaration will provide assistance for protection of life and property, removal of debris and repairs, and the restoration and replacement of damaged buildings. Edwards is requesting assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures for the following parishes:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Orleans
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. John the Baptist
- Tangipahoa
- West Feliciana
Edwards is also requesting assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and more substantial infrastructure work on roads, bridges, utilities, etc. in the following parishes:
- Allen
- Iberia
- Lafourche
- Plaquemines
- St. Mary
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
Click here to read the full letter Edwards sent to Trump.
