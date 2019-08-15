Former correctional officers who beat handcuffed inmate sentenced to jail time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two former correctional officers at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel have now been sentenced for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate back in January of 2017.
ORIGINAL STORY (GRAPHIC PHOTOS): 8 officers terminated or resigned amidst probe into excessive force at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
Adrian Almodovar and Charles Philson both previously pleaded guilty to depriving the inmate of his constitutional rights while acting under the color of the law.
During his previous plea hearing, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reports Almodovar admitted to unlawfully hitting the inmate on multiple occasions while he was handcuffed. He also reportedly admitted to failing to intervene to stop his fellow officers from using unlawful force on the inmate. The DOJ says Almodovar also admitted to unlawfully hitting a second inmate in the head while the other was handcuffed.
Almodovar has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
The DOJ reports Philson pleaded guilty to witnessing other officers using unlawful force on the handcuffed inmate and failing to stop them. He was sentenced to a year in prison.
“The Justice Department is committed to holding correctional officers who deprive inmates of their right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment accountable to the public. The Civil Rights Division will continue to obtain justice for victims of these atrocious crimes,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband.
“Along with our partners, the FBI will aggressively pursue allegations wherein correctional officers abuse their position of power and authority to deny persons their constitutional right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. The FBI is appreciative of its partnership with the LA Department of Corrections to root out correctional officers who choose to break the law and physically abuse defenseless inmates,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Andrew Anderson.
