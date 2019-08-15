FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ‘Cool’ front moving through, and with it comes rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No heat advisories and no threat of severe weather in your forecast this Thursday morning; in fact, we’re actually starting off with temperatures in the mid/upper 70°s for a change.
What’s ahead today – a sun/cloud mix, a few afternoon scattered showers/storms – a 30% coverage – a high of 93°; a “feels like” still of 103°.
Overnight, partly cloudy – perhaps a few spotty showers lingering, a low of 75°; tomorrow, mostly sunny skies – only isolated showers and that means returning heat, a daytime high Friday in the mid 90°s.
