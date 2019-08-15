FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for rain going up for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday was drier and a little hotter than we had anticipated Wednesday. It looks like the front slid a little farther to the south than anticipated for Thursday, taking most of the expected scattered rains with it.
The forecast Friday is just as dry, maybe even a little drier, with highs getting into the mid 90s for the afternoon for many WAFB neighborhoods. The bit of good news for Friday is the humidity may be down just a tad.
Rains return for the weekend. The First Alert Forecast sets probability of precipitation at 50% or better Saturday and then 60% or better Sunday. Neither day will be an all-day washout, widespread flooding is not a part of the weather equation, and severe weather is not a serious concern. Just be ready for scattered to likely rains both afternoons, with many WAFB neighborhoods getting 1″ of rain or more over the two-day spell. Highs both weekend days will be in the low 90s.
Rain is likely Monday and Tuesday of next week too, with rain chances set at 60% to 70% both days. After that, Mother Nature will back down a bit on the rain throttle, keeping rain chances at 40% to 50% through the rest of the week and into the following weekend. Highs next week will be around 90° to the lower 90s, with morning minimums in the mid 70s.
It’s all good in the tropics, at least for the short to medium term. None of the current tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin are showing any real threat for significant development and dry air linked to Saharan dust continues to serve as an inhibitor for tropical cyclone formation in the basin for the time being.
