FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for rain going up for weekend

Rains return for the weekend. The First Alert Forecast sets probability of precipitation at 50% or better Saturday and then 60% or better Sunday. Neither day will be an all-day washout, widespread flooding is not a part of the weather equation, and severe weather is not a serious concern. Just be ready for scattered to likely rains both afternoons, with many WAFB neighborhoods getting 1″ of rain or more over the two-day spell. Highs both weekend days will be in the low 90s.