WANTED: Man accused of stealing laptops from Walmart

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man believed to have stolen several laptops from Walmart.
Officials with WBRSO are asking for the public’s help identifying the man, who they say stole a number of laptops from Walmart. He reportedly took a number of laptops out of an unlocked case and left the store.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call WBRSO at 225-382-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
