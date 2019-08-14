WANTED: Man accused of stealing laptops from Walmart

By Rachael Thomas | August 14, 2019

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man believed to have stolen several laptops from Walmart.

WBRSO is searching for this man, who is accused of stealing several laptops from Walmart. (Source: West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials with WBRSO are asking for the public’s help identifying the man, who they say stole a number of laptops from Walmart. He reportedly took a number of laptops out of an unlocked case and left the store.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call WBRSO at 225-382-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

