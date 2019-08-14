Two accused of intentionally setting third fire at mobile home in just over 24 hours

EUNICE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested for setting fire to a neighboring mobile home located in the trailer park they live in.
Logan Bertrand, 21, and Carlos Juan Flores, 18, were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for one count each of simple arson and criminal trespass.
The fire happened on the morning of August 13 in the 1000 block of North 2nd Street.
Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal say the fire call was the third at that address in a little more than 24 hours. The first time, a minor fire was discovered and utilities were removed from service. The second call involved a larger fire that was extinguished by the fire department.
After an assessment of the scene, multiple areas of origin were located in the home and the fires were determined to have been intentionally set. Witness statements reported Bertrand and Flores being spotted near the structure at the time it was last noticed to be on fire and they were identified as suspects in the case.
SFM investigators discovered the trailer was vacated by the tenants just days prior to the fires following a break-in at the trailer, in which Bertrand and Flores are suspected of being involved in. The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the alleged break-in.
In an interview with investigators, Bertrand admitted to breaking into the structure, but became emotional when questioned about setting the fires. Flores declined to speak with deputies.
Warrants were then obtained for the two men and they were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.
