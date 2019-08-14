Taylor Swift helps superfan by paying her student loan

(WAFB) - Taylor Swift helped out one fan by paying her student loan.
Superfan, Ayesha Khurram, 20, a student from Toronto is in her second year at the University of Waterloo and recently posted on Tumblr about her struggles to pay her tuition and rent.
Khurram shared that both of her parents worked minimum wage jobs and that her mother suffers from a chronic kidney disease. Even though her parents help her she would still fall short on being able to pay her bills.
Taylor Swift is extremely active on Tumblr, saw the post which has Khurram PayPal information and deposited about $4,800 (US), into her account, via her Taylor Nation LLC company.
She even left an encouraging note for her: “Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor.”
Khurram posted screenshots of the generous donation to her Instagram and Tumblr account with the following caption, “i posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email. i have no words and i can’t stop crying. i don’t have words i don’t have words i don’t have words i can’t stop crying,” Khurram posted to her Instagram account.
The Swiftie uploaded a thank-you video to her Tumblr account which Taylor Swift’s official account liked.
Khurram has been a longtime Swiftie and often posts about her love for Taylor online.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.