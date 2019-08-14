Solutions to parking woes in Downtown Baton Rouge could be on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How about this, an App on your phone that tells you where there’s a spot open when you are trying to park?
That's part of a costly but ambitious plan to help you when you go to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Signs of growth and street traffic are visible in Downtown. However, one issue that lingers is of course, where you can park your car.
"Oh sometimes it's horrible," said Davante Lewis.
"If people actually followed the rules Downtown for parking, it'd be a lot easier but since there's no where to park. It's kind of just like, get in where you fit in," said Mutaz Abusada.
He’s the owner of Downtown Grocery on Third Street. The delivery truck which brings goods to his store in the morning, sometimes can’t park where it’s supposed to in the loading zone.
"The loading zone is where it's supposed to pull up, but it's always taken up by employees and whoever's coming Downtown," said Abusada.
Forcing the drivers to reschedule their regular deliveries completely, which in turn, affects his bottom line.
"It affects my customers because i can't get my products on time," he said.
"You're seeing a lot of energy and action and people moving into Downtown, then you also have some issues with parking. So you need to be able to manage those and plan accordingly," said Davis Rhorer, Executive Director of the Downtown Development District.
The Downtown Development District is working with the city on a 3 step process to fix this issue, which includes new parking meters and stations that are equipped with the 'Flow Bird' app technology. Rhorer is hopeful this would create more turnover in regards to parking in the area.
"With those meters, you'll be able to pay with credit card, you'll have apps, you'll be able to identify where available parking spaces are on the street, and so that will help with efficiency," Rhorer said.
It could cost roughly $950,000 to implement, but the idea combined with more parking garages Downtown, could be a game changer.
"So this will bring even more people to Downtown?" questioned Duhe'.
"Absolutely," said Rhorer.
On Wednesday the Metro Council will consider a proposal to put River Center Garages under private management, which would essentially give Downtown more parking.
The new parking meters with the 'Flow Bird' App technology will come up for a vote before the Council probably in a few weeks.
If the Council signs off on the Contract, it will take a few months to get everything installed.
Until then, a reminder, Third Street Garage is open 24/7 to use when you head Downtown.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.