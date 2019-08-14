Slaughter leaders remain silent on fight between two first responders

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - A fight caught on camera between two of the town’s first responders has had folks talking for days, but before a packed house the night of Tuesday, Aug. 13, the town aldermen remained tight-lipped.
“I think what happened should be let out to the people in this community,” said Margie Turner, a resident.
Leaders say they were advised not to discuss the case because it’s still being investigated.
“On the recommendation of our attorney from the issue the happened and transpired the other day, due to it being under investigation and there’s potential litigation, our board attorney has instructed us not to comment on anything that happened,” said Mayor Robbie Jackson.
It’s something that didn’t sit well with those who packed the meeting looking for answers.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked one resident if she was disappointed.
“Yes I was,” Turner answered. “It’s because they called it off an they won’t say anything about it.”
The store where everything happened is right across the street from where the meeting was held. Many folks in the town though are still scratching their heads over how a disagreement ended in a fist fight.
“I don’t think he was given any choices,” said Turner. “I think they told him he had to resign.”
Surveillance video from the store shows the two men squaring up in broad daylight in the parking lot right before the fists start flying. Officer Danny Coy Hobgood appears to hit Fire Chief Billy Poche at least three times. While Hobgood was picked up on simple battery charges and has since resigned, some say Poche should also step down.
“Coy resigned and I think Poche needs to resign,” said Turner. “That’s how I feel because I think both of them were at fault.”
With questions still swirling about exactly what happened, it seems folks will still have to wait for answers. Many cleared out of the meeting right after town leaders said they were not talking.
