Report: Former LSU QB Danny Etling picked up by Atlanta Falcons

(WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Danny Etling has reportedly been picked up by the New Orleans Saints’ archival Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport.
The Falcons picked up Etling off waivers one day after he was released by the New England Patriots. Etling was drafted by the Patriots in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He was waived by the Patriots before the start of the 2018 NFL season and signed with their practice squad the next day.
Etling, a native of Terre Haute, Indiana, originally started his college career at Purdue before transferring to LSU to start at quarterback for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The former LSU quarterback will now be behind Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, and Matt Simms on the Falcons’ roster. Before being waived by the Patriots, Etling was transitioning to a wide receiver role during the 2019 off-season.
The Saints host the Falcons at 12 p.m. on November 10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
