New eye clinic opens in Old South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in decades, people in Old South Baton Rouge can walk to their next eye exam.
A new eye care clinic opened Wednesday, Aug. 14 inside the Leo S. Butler Community Center, located at 950 E Washington St. Local leaders say it’s the first eye clinic to open in this part of the city since the 1980s. There are two doctors who offer a full list of services, including glasses made in-house. Dr. Dan Smith says the clinic is badly needed in this neighborhood.
“Glaucoma, cataracts... very prevalent in the African American community, so I mean, without that going checked, I mean, you can literally go blind,” Dr. Smith said.
The new clinic is now accepting new patients from across the city. Call or stop by the community center to set up an appointment.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.