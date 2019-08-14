New bus issued after mother complains about special needs bus that picks up her kids

“There was a mechanical issue with the lift on the bus that was brought to our attention. We have since addressed the problem and should be back on track. Yesterday was the only day that we are aware that the mother had to take her child to school due to the issue. We take extra care to maintain our fleet to ensure our buses are up to the quality that our parents and students deserve. Of the 22 new buses that we were able to bring online this year, two of them are special needs buses, and we will continue to upgrade our fleet moving forward.”