LSDVI opens new education center for students to learn more about career paths

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s now a new education center specifically to help students at the Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and the Visually Impaired (LSDVI).
The Career and Technical Education Dream Academy will allow access to many of the same career preparation courses other students get across Louisiana. Starting with the 2019-20 school year, students will be able to learn in fields like welding, digital media, and agriculture.
“Even though these students may be in some way unique, these students are brilliant, and we want the world to see they’re brilliant, and we want our students to have a sense of agency, and a sense they can accomplish anything they put their minds to,” said Dr. Marcia Speed, Academy leader and director of college prep for LSDVI.
The particular pathways being offered were picked because of the jobs available in the south Louisiana area.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.