Livingston officials to address drainage issues, flood prevention projects Wednesday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frustrated families in Livingston Parish have demanded answers about what’s being done to fix the drainage issues for three years, ever since the flood of 2016. Even minor thunderstorms are enough to cause anxiety from homeowners afraid to lose it all again.
On Wednesday, Parish President Layton Ricks will speak at the State of the Parish Luncheon held by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Ricks will be providing updates on the state of the parish as a whole, but a focus of the presentation will be drainage and the roughly $3 billion secured by Congressman Garret Graves for future flood prevention measures.
Monday night, homeowners packed a Town Hall meeting in Walker to voice their concerns. Residents still believe more work needs to be done to prevent flooding in the area. City officials there say they’ve cleaned 20,401 feet of ditches and replaced 104 culverts since the devastating flood.
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. WAFB will have a crew in attendance.
