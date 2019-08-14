Lawsuit claims District 61 candidate doesn’t live in district

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three Baton Rouge residents filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 14 claiming one of the two candidates in the race for Louisiana House District 61 does not meet the legal residency requirements to run for the seat.
The candidate in question, Amy Marie Pollard, declined to comment when reached by phone by WAFB Wednesday afternoon.
The other candidate in the race is the incumbent, C. Denise Marcelle. The lawsuit filed Wednesday claims Pollard’s actual address is in District 69, not District 61. The lawsuit asks that Pollard be forced to produce a valid copy of her current Louisiana driver’s license and voter registration card within 24 hours.
