Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Deputy helps boy celebrate police-themed 4th Birthday

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 4-year-old’s day was made when he received a surprise from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Henry Saltzman celebrated his birthday this weekend with a police-themed birthday party.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office helped Henry celebrate his birthday by sending Sgt. Henry Perez to join the party.
Henry got to dress up as a law enforcement officer and take pictures with Sgt. Perez and his cruiser.
Pictures from the party were shared by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.
According to Henry’s mom, “Sgt. Perez absolutely made our son’s day. We can’t thank him enough.”
