LA Wallet digital driver’s license app not accepted everywhere

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some LA Wallet app users are upset because not all businesses are accepting the electronic license as a valid form of identification.
State Representative Ted James authored the bill and says many of the places not accepting the electronic version are operating under the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) guidelines.
“In the legislation, LA Wallet is only required for law enforcement purposes, so traffic stops, that’s required. Right now, with ATC bars, convenience stores, they only have permissive guidance, so they aren’t required to accept it,” said James.
A spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores says many store owners fear they would jeopardize their business if they do not strictly follow guidelines.
“What they want to make sure is that you have a way to age verify and have documentation to prove that, and a concern would be with these new apps is how can you scan it and how can you show that trail that you have adhered to standards all along?” said Jeff Lenard, vice president of Strategic Industry Initiatives.
James says he’s hopeful to see statewide use of the app become universal soon.
“We have folks that never bring their license, but it’s just not enough uniformity, so we’re going to be having some conversations about making it statewide and permanent and making it mandatory,” said James.
