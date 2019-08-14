Flood-related projects moving forward after $14M+ in FEMA grants made available

“These projects are crucial to providing increased protection to our citizens during severe weather,” said Edwards. “I first announced that funding had been allocated for the projects in 2017, and now we are starting to see a wave of approval for them to begin. It has been tremendous having FEMA Region 6 Regional Administrator Tony Robinson work with my office and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to expedite the funding process. About a month ago, while meeting with us during Hurricane Barry, Tony agreed to help prioritize this effort and since then these 20 projects have been approved. I’m also thankful to our congressional delegation for assisting in making the process simpler and faster. We appreciate this collective effort and look forward to additional approvals as we move forward.”