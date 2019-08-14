FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ‘Cool’ front moving through, and with it comes rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport managed to hit 95° Wednesday afternoon before the clouds and rains rolled in, with the northern half of the WAFB area under a Heat Advisory through the afternoon and into the early evening.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will extend into Wednesday evening for much of the WAFB region. A weak “cool“ front continues to slowly sag southward through the state, aiding in local instability and helping to maintain the rains through the day. That front is expected to meander across the southern parishes later Wednesday night and into Thursday and Friday before dissipating.
Be prepared for isolated showers for Thursday’s morning commute, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered thundershowers will return for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. By contrast, Friday will be noticeably drier, with rain chances at just 20% to 30% for the day. The drier, less cloudy outlook Friday will allow highs to reach the mid 90s for some portions of the viewing area across the area.
A wetter pattern returns for the weekend, however, with rain chances posted at 50% Saturday and 60% Sunday. Morning starts Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be in the mid 70s with afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday around 90° to the lower 90s.
The Storm Team outlook for next week keeps daily rains in the scattered to likely categories through the week. Morning lows are expected to be in the mid 70s with afternoon highs around 90° to the lower 90s through the week.
Meanwhile, the “all quiet” continues for the tropical Atlantic, with no tropical development anticipated anywhere in the basin for the next five days or more.
