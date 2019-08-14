FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ‘Cool’ front moving through, and with it comes rain

Be prepared for isolated showers for Thursday’s morning commute, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered thundershowers will return for Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. By contrast, Friday will be noticeably drier, with rain chances at just 20% to 30% for the day. The drier, less cloudy outlook Friday will allow highs to reach the mid 90s for some portions of the viewing area across the area.