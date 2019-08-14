FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot August day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The good news – SE LA and SW MS *are not* under a Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning like we were yesterday! It’s still steamy out the door but at least we’re starting out below 80° - grab the umbrella today, it’s been awhile since the majority of us have needed it.
The increasing rain coverage will also help with the “heat relief” – expect a 70% coverage, primarily from mid to late afternoon/early evening – a high topping out in the lower 90°. Overnight, a few scattered showers lingering on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, a low of 77°; tomorrow, 50% coverage of showers/storms, a high of 92°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.