EBR officials aiming to speed up Barry debris cleanup with a $1.6B shot in the arm
EBR leaders are hoping an additional $1.6 billion in cleanup contracts will speed up the debris collection process following Hurricane Barry. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | August 14, 2019 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated August 14 at 6:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Discussions happening Wednesday could speed up the clean up process more than a month after Hurricane Barry lashed the southeastern Louisiana coast.

East Baton Rouge council members could set aside an additional $1.6 billion towards debris clean up contracts Wednesday.

The contracts would go toward continuing clean up of an estimated 100,000 cubic yards of debris left behind by Hurricane Barry.

Earlier this month, officials said cleanup would take four weeks to complete.

On Aug. 8, officials released a map of the cleanup process. Areas shaded in green have been cleaned up. Green dots indicate where trucks have finished being unloaded.

The areas shaded in green have been cleaned up. Crews hope to have the whole parish cleaned up within the next four weeks. (Source: Facebook/City of Baton Rouge)

The city also wants to remind residents to not put woody waste (tree branches, grass, etc.) in garbage cans or recycling bins. Also, these storm cleanup crews are not servicing Baker, Central, or Zachary. Those with remaining storm debris in those areas should contact city officials there.

