Construction has begun at one of largest solar power facilities in La.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Entergy announced Wednesday, Aug. 14 that construction has begun at one of Louisiana’s largest solar power facilities.
Capital Region Solar, a 50-megawatt solar plant, is being built by DEPCOM Power and will add another source of renewable energy for the state’s Entergy customers. Entergy says it’s purchasing the output from the plant under a 20-year agreement.
Nearly 200,000 solar panels will be used to complete the facility, which is being built near Port Allen. Once finished, Entergy says it will offset the equivalent of nearly 19,000 passenger car emissions in a year.
“Louisiana is undergoing tremendous growth and we need to be ready to deliver low-cost, diverse energy sources to help sustain that growth. Our generating portfolio is among the cleanest in the nation and this solar plant is one part of our ongoing commitment to offering our customers clean, reliable and economic energy,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.
DEPCOM Power says the plant will create about 350 job during construction and will bring in around $6.4 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years.
“DEPCOM is proud to help serve Entergy Louisiana’s clean energy program, designing and building an economical, efficient, high energy output utility solar facility. In honor of the project, DEPCOM’s philanthropy organization, DEPCOM GIVES, will also seek to provide impactful donations to local charities supporting the impoverished, veterans, education and community solar outreach needs,” said Johnnie Taul, president of DEPCOM Power.
Construction on the plant is expected to be done sometime in the second quarter of 2020.
