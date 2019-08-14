Ascension Public Schools holds groundbreaking for new school; more on deck

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for Bluff Ridge Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 13, with plans to have the school ready for the fall of 2020. Bluff Ridge Primary is one of four new schools set to open. Bullion Primary school opened for the 2019-20 school year.
Bluff Ridge Primary is supposed to relieve enrollment at Spanish Lake Primary and Dutchtown Primary.
“People are moving to Ascension Parish,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “It’s a great community.”
The district is also planning to build Bluff Middle School, with a target opening date of 2020 and Sugar Mill Primary, which doesn’t have a target opening date yet.
“We have classrooms that meet state ratios and we have the number of teachers there,” Alexander said. “But when you’re starting to make decisions about continuing to add temporary facilities to a site versus building a new site, that’s when you go to a community and say, ‘Look, we would love the opportunity to have a primary school stay between five and seven hundred children.’ And if your community believes in that too, you do like Ascension did, and then they give you the money and we build a school.”
In 2016, Ascension residents voted to support the extension of a 15.08 millage to generate $120 million in school construction bonds.
Alexander says they are still making upgrades to their current schools too.
"We have a lot of projects going on with security upgrades in all of our campuses, some secure vestibules in the entrances of all of our campuses,” Alexander said
The following schools are set to open, or have already opened, in Ascension Parish:
- Bullion Primary (opened - fall 2019): 17005 Sills Dr., Prairieville
- Bluff Ridge Primary (target opening - fall 2020): 14191 LA 73, Prairieville
- Bluff Middle School (target opening - fall 2020): 15464 Bluff Rd., Prairieville
- Sugar Mill Primary (target date - TBD): 39319 Germany Rd., Prairieville
