Veteran pollster paints bleak picture for Louisiana Democrats

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that Louisiana is “fire-engine red," as veteran pollster, Bernie Pinsonat, says.
But the state is shifting further to the right, and more Republican candidates are running for office in Louisiana than ever before.
“Democrats are almost irrelevant when it comes to what’s happening in the capital,” Pinsonat said, addressing a number of Republicans at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
“Republicans are literally closing in on a super-majority at 70 votes, and no one thought that would happen 20 years ago,” Pinsonat said. “No one could imagine the Democratic Party would be so decimated.”
Pinsonat says the shift is happening in rural areas, where he says conservative organizations like the Louisiana Association for Business and Industry are throwing money behind candidates.
“Small businesses are shifting their allegiances and money to Republican candidates,” he said.
More women registered as Democrats are running than ever before in Louisiana, but there’s no guarantee they’ll win without that support,
