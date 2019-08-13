Tuscan Shrimp Pasta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuscany is without a doubt one of the regions of Italy best known for its cuisine. This wonderful shrimp dish is of Tuscan origin and may be served over a multitude of pastas.
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
3 dozen (21–25 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 pounds pasta, cooked al dente
¼ pound butter
1 tbsp sliced garlic
¼ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup sliced mushrooms
¼ cup julienned red bell pepper
¼ cup julienned yellow bell pepper
¼ cup julienned green bell pepper
½ cup diced Creole tomatoes
¼ cup sliced black olives
2 tbsps flour
1 ounce dry white wine
2½ cups hot shellfish or chicken stock
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp minced parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
Method:
In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté sliced garlic, green onions, and mushrooms 2 minutes or until mushrooms are slightly wilted.
Stir in bell peppers, tomatoes, and olives and cook 1 minute.
Stir-fry shrimp into vegetables 2 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and curl.
Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a white roux is achieved. Flour will absorb most liquid in pan and act as a thickening agent for sauce.
Deglaze with white wine then whisk in hot stock. Add lemon juice and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until sauce is thickened and shrimp are perfectly cooked, but not overdone.
Additional stock may be added if sauce becomes too thick. Serve over favorite pasta.
