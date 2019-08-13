SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Slaughter Community Charter Knights

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp is stopping at Slaughter Community Charter School, where the third season of varsity football will start with a new coach and lots of new starters.
In the spring game against the Saints of West Feliciana, the Knights were dominated on the line of scrimmage. Senior running back Jonathan Johnson did shake free to make a few plays and will be counted on as a 2-way starter. Another threat on offense will be junior receiver Bryson Eubanks and opposite him, senior wide out Ketron Jones, who doubles as a linebacker. While only four starters on offense are back from a 6-6 team, seven return on defense, including seniors in the trenches Bryce Turner and CJ Irvin, plus junior Christian Hawkins. But with just six seniors and a roster of 30, the baseball coach, Jacob Goudeau, who’s now doubling up as head football coach, is still looking for a few good men.
“We need help, and we get it from where we can. Whether it’s the baseball team, guys in the cafeteria, we stop in the hallway, it doesn’t matter,” said Goudeau.
“Westfell is obviously a good team, you know, they had a state championship, but at the same time, we lost a lot of experience on the line,” said Jones.
“I think what you saw, there was just an experienced team that’s going to have to learn how to deal with adversity and gonna’ have to learn how to deal with, ya’ know, getting punched in the mouth and punching back. I think we’re gonna’ get better as the season goes on because our younger guys are gonna’ start figuring it out. I mean, Ketron, for me, I’ve coached him in baseball, football. He’s always been, since he was a freshman and sophomore, one of the leaders on the team. It didn’t matter, he didn’t care how old he was, he didn’t care how small he was,” Goudeau said.
“I might play wide receiver one week, tight end next week, running back,” said Jones.
“He’s a tremendous asset for us, as a player and as a leader,” said Goudeau.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.