SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Slaughter Community Charter Knights

“I think what you saw, there was just an experienced team that’s going to have to learn how to deal with adversity and gonna’ have to learn how to deal with, ya’ know, getting punched in the mouth and punching back. I think we’re gonna’ get better as the season goes on because our younger guys are gonna’ start figuring it out. I mean, Ketron, for me, I’ve coached him in baseball, football. He’s always been, since he was a freshman and sophomore, one of the leaders on the team. It didn’t matter, he didn’t care how old he was, he didn’t care how small he was,” Goudeau said.