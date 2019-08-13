Police investigating after man found dead inside own home

POLCE: Body of person missing for several days found Monday; homicide investigation underway
By Rachael Thomas | August 12, 2019 at 8:57 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 10:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a Baton Rouge man after his body was found inside his home on Townsley Street on Monday, Aug. 12.

POLCE: Body of person missing for several days found Monday; homicide investigation underway

BRPD says Michael Allen, 36, was found dead in his home near Southern University’s campus Monday around 12:15 p.m. Police say Allen had not been seen or heard from in several days. BRPD says the case as being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.