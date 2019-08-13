Police investigating after man found dead inside own home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a Baton Rouge man after his body was found inside his home on Townsley Street on Monday, Aug. 12.
BRPD says Michael Allen, 36, was found dead in his home near Southern University’s campus Monday around 12:15 p.m. Police say Allen had not been seen or heard from in several days. BRPD says the case as being investigated as a homicide.
No suspects or motives have been identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.