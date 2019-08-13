POLICE: Former daycare employee caught on video hitting, shaking, dropping children

"Upon being notified on Friday evening of a possible disciplinary infraction by an employee, who has been employed with Kidz Care for approximately three weeks, the administration at the Assembly Kidz Care initiated an immediate investigation upon arrival Monday morning. The video footage was reviewed and improper handling of three children was confirmed. Within thirty minutes, the employee at fault was terminated from employment at Kidz Care and the local authorities were notified. Administration met with all the families involved. The employee at fault did withgo a thorough background check as per our policy and was a former employee of the Ouachita Parish School System.