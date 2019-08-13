Our Turn: Uniforms for Kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We want to thank you for helping us reach our goal of 20,000 uniforms!
For over 20 years, we have partnered with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to collect school uniforms for thousands of children in our 12-parish area.
Your donations helped thousands of students, but the need is far from over. This is a year-round campaign.
St. Vincent de Paul will continue to collect school uniforms, backpacks, belts and shoes for kids in need who come to the shelter.
We ask that you continue to extend a compassionate hand to children in our area.
