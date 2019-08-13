Man missing from edge of French Quarter since Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a 49-year-old man who has been missing since an argument with his girlfriend near the French Quarter.
At about 6:21 p.m. on Aug. 7, Shane Gallivan was last seen after the argument in front of his hotel in the 600 blk. of Esplanade Ave.
Gallivan has not been seen or heard from by the reporting person since that time
He is described as a white male standing about 6’01” in height and weighing about 140 pounds with grey hair.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
