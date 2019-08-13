Man arrested after Gonzales police officer dragged by car during chase

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after a Gonzales police officer was injured during a chase, according to a release from the City of Gonzales.
On Monday evening, August 12, at approximately 8:30 p.m., City of Gonzales Police Officers were dispatched to a large disturbance in Gonzales Municipal Park, 911 E Meylan Street.
Officers arrived and witnessed a crowd of approximately 20-30 males and females actively engaged in an altercation. One officer witnessed a male strike another male in the face and attempt to flee to his vehicle. The officer gave pursuit of the subject, who was later identified as Abraham Jones, 35, of 9214 Central Project Street, Convent.
Jones got into a blue SUV and began backing out of his parking space. After issuing verbal commands ordering Jones to stop, the pursuing officer approached the driver’s door and ordered the subject from the vehicle. Jones looked at the officer and accelerated his vehicle as the officer was opening the door to remove Jones in order to arrest him. The officer was then dragged by the vehicle being driven Jones, which ultimately resulted in the officer receiving treatment at OLOL Ascension for minor injuries.
A short time later, Abraham Jones was located by St. James Parish Sheriff’s deputies, and was arrested on outstanding warrants previously issued for his arrest held by The City of Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday morning, August 13, Gonzales Warrants Officers took custody of Abraham Jones from the St. James Correctional facility and transported Jones to Ascension Parish Prison. He has been booked on the following charges: one count of felony resisting an officer by force, one count of felony battery of a police officer, one count of misdemeanor disturbing the peace by violent and tumultuous conduct, and one count of failure to appear bench warrant/traffic offense.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.